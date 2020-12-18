WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) CFO J Kevin Vann Sells 102,146 Shares

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) CFO J Kevin Vann sold 102,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $842,704.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 356,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J Kevin Vann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of WPX Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $1,395,000.00.

WPX stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

WPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in WPX Energy by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

