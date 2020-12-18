WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WW. ValuEngine raised shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.23.

WW opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,917,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,933,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $345,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,089,621 shares of company stock worth $32,594,722 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 280.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in WW International by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

