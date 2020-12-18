X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XFOR. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $99.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $76,704.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $93,505 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

