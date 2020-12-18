Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) (LON:XSG) Shares Gap Down to $187.50

Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) (LON:XSG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $187.50, but opened at $180.00. Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) shares last traded at $178.00, with a volume of 11,139 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £35.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.76.

About Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) (LON:XSG)

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based technologies to reinvent water in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies in cleaning specialist personal protective equipment.

