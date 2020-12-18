XGOX (XGOX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.00

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, XGOX has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. XGOX has a total market capitalization of $30,624.65 and $5.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,754.17 or 1.00105366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00023220 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007770 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017804 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00063936 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About XGOX

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum.

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

