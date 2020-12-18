Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.93.

NYSE:XYL opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75. Xylem has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $100.36.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,051 shares of company stock worth $5,915,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

