Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $52.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $54.26 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $155,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah purchased 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,963.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,734 shares of company stock worth $5,906,362. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 26.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

