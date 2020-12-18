Zachary Parker Purchases 9,200 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) CEO Zachary Parker acquired 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,496.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 435,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,912.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.78.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

DLHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DLH during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in DLH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in DLH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

