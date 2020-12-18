Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) to Hold

FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

OTCMKTS:FVCB opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $63,881.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,565.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $54,200.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

