Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

FIXX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Homology Medicines from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

FIXX stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.28.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. Analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Homology Medicines news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $6,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $8,248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 669.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 344,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 28.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 324,564 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth about $4,716,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

