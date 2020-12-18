Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ITT (NYSE:ITT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ITT is well positioned to gain from its diversified business operations, operational execution and supply-chain adjustments. Available liquidity of $1.5 billion, exiting the third quarter of 2020, will likely be helpful. For fourth-quarter 2020, the company anticipates revenue growth in low-double digits from the previous quarter and also predicts sequential improvement in earnings. Cost-reduction measures undertaken by the company are anticipated to yield savings of $160 million in 2020. However, ITT’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Weakness in Motion Technologies and Industrial Process segments amid the coronavirus outbreak remains a major concern for the company. For 2020, it refrained from providing its financial projections. Unfavorable movements in foreign currencies might also weigh on ITT moving ahead.”

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.43.

ITT stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. ITT has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $79.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.