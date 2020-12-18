Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $137.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $141.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. Primerica’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Primerica by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 81.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

