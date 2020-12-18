Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDFN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.60.

The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.66 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $257,802.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,321 shares of company stock worth $3,294,652. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 10.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 70,681 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 38.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

