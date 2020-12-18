Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VCYT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $88,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,663.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,640 shares of company stock worth $4,803,773 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

