Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut BioLineRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.05.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

