Zacks Investment Research Lowers PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBFX. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PBF Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $578.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 122.28% and a net margin of 36.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $95,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,738 shares of company stock valued at $532,641. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

