Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have lost 25.8% year to date, less than the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s decline of 33.5% during the same period. The company not only eked out a Q3 profit, it vowed to keep its dividend and reported impressive U.S. production growth thanks to strength in the Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the DJ Basin and the Permian Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel. However, Chevron is not immune to commodity price crash, forcing it to cut capital spending and suspend buybacks. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s reserve replacement ratio of 44% is indicative of its inability to add proved reserves to replace the amount of oil and gas produced.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVX. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chevron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.72.

Chevron has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $83.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

