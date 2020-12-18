Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDPFY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of EDPFY stock opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

