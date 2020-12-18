Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

