Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $159.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.50.

SITE opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at $48,456,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 300.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,809 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

