Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get TUI alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TUIFY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut TUI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

TUI stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TUI (TUIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.