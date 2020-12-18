Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, October 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Zalando to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zalando from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 249.56 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.