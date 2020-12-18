Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) (LON:ZIOC) Shares Gap Down to $8.94

Shares of Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) (LON:ZIOC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $8.50. Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 219,806 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £23.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.13.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) Company Profile (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, explores for and develops iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

