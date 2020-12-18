ZB Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZB has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00134948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00771692 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00168713 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00389671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00125963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00078346 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

