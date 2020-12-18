ZBG Token Price Hits $0.0512 on Top Exchanges (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One ZBG Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. ZBG Token has a market cap of $13.52 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00059540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00370136 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00025871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $554.88 or 0.02417896 BTC.

ZBG Token Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a token. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

