Zcoin (XZC) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000725 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

