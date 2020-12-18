Zealium (NZL) Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Zealium has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $13,958.97 and approximately $74.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000494 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000566 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005725 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 16,389,461 coins and its circulating supply is 15,389,461 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.