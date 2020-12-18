ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Hits $0.0025

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 64.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $474,948.74 and approximately $1,984.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 66.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00059604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00374652 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00025591 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.