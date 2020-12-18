Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Piper Sandler

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zillow Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.48.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $142.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $145.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of -72.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

