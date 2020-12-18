Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $155.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.13.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.18. 1,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $145.18. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,076,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,861,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,573,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,430,000 after buying an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 59,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 258,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 42,105 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.