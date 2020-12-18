ZOM Tops 1-Day Volume of $424.00 (ZOM)

ZOM (CURRENCY:ZOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One ZOM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. ZOM has a total market cap of $290,451.97 and $424.00 worth of ZOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZOM has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZOM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00135175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.24 or 0.00782689 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00183363 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00391292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00126705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00078320 BTC.

ZOM Profile

ZOM’s total supply is 52,328,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,368,339 tokens. The official website for ZOM is www.yazom.com.

ZOM Token Trading

ZOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.