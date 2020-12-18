Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) Trading Down 3.2%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 41,771,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 36,676,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Zomedica alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.22.

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Zomedica Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.