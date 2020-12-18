ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. HSBC cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE ZTO traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.91. 22,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,396. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

