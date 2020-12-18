Zynecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.25 Million (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Zynecoin has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $30.25 million and approximately $353,727.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin token can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00006050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00058860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00376091 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025694 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Zynecoin Profile

Zynecoin (ZYN) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 tokens. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io.

Zynecoin Token Trading

Zynecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

