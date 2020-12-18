Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Trading Up 5.2%

Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 560,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 767,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZYXI shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $481.86 million, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Zynex by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

