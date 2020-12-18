Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -317.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 938,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,305.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 266,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,394,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 464,155 shares of company stock worth $4,123,979. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,949,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,497,000 after purchasing an additional 875,414 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,772,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,870,000 after acquiring an additional 489,963 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 214.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,044 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 172.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847,363 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

