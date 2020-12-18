Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $12.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZNGA. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zynga from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Get Zynga alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 266,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $2,394,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,155 shares of company stock worth $4,123,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,337,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,879,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.