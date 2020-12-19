-$0.01 EPS Expected for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. Liberty Global reported earnings per share of ($2.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liberty Global.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

LBTYA stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,986,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21.

Liberty Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $633,441.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,801 shares of company stock worth $4,933,534 over the last ninety days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,299,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,856,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,697,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,542,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,182,000. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

