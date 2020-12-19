$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Trip.com Group reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,597,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,328. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,641,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,027,000 after buying an additional 2,452,754 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,813,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,200,000 after buying an additional 1,360,546 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,453 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 323.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

