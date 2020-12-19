$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Trip.com Group reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,597,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,328. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,641,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,027,000 after buying an additional 2,452,754 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,813,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,200,000 after buying an additional 1,360,546 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,453 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 323.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.