-$0.04 EPS Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Varex Imaging posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 119%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.04. 1,607,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,738. The firm has a market cap of $667.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 28.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 55.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 302.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

