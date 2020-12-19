-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Triumph Group reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 107.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGI. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,279,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $700.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

