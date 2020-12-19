-$0.06 EPS Expected for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATXI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

