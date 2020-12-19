-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

SEEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 2,832,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Seelos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.