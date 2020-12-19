$0.09 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.23. Brigham Minerals reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.27.

NYSE MNRL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,658. The firm has a market cap of $641.09 million, a P/E ratio of -567.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 129.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.