$0.09 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.23. Brigham Minerals reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.27.

NYSE MNRL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,658. The firm has a market cap of $641.09 million, a P/E ratio of -567.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 129.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

