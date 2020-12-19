-$0.11 EPS Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). AxoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million.

AXGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $939,226.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,276.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $203,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,869 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,321 over the last 90 days. 6.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AxoGen by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 67.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,113,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.94 million, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

