$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Five9 posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $176.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.20 and a beta of 0.45. Five9 has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $177.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.21.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $112,661.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,125 shares of company stock worth $11,507,675 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth $15,649,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,737,000 after buying an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 22.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after acquiring an additional 287,238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Five9 by 33.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 302,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 574,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

