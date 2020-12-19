$0.37 EPS Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.47. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $91,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,799.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,122 shares of company stock worth $1,722,398. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Clean Harbors by 115.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 476,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after buying an additional 255,267 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,604,000 after buying an additional 162,340 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 155,444 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 180,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 105,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 813,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,798,000 after buying an additional 104,895 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,718. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.