$0.38 EPS Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.56 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $2,273,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $854,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $146,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

