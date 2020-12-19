$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. NCR reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on NCR from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

NCR opened at $34.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NCR has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 583,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth $31,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

