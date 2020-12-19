$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.75. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Morgan Stanley raised Sensata Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,496. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,351,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 282,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,912.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 492,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 468,073 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 86.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,851,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,855,000 after purchasing an additional 859,357 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. 1,395,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,048. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

